Kings' Justin Auger: Bumped down to minors
Auger was demoted to AHL Ontario on Thursday.
The hulking forward listed at 6-foot-7, 229 pounds, trades places with Michael Amadio on the organizational depth chart. LA needed more healthy bodies at the center position with Jeff Carter (ankle) out long term and rookie Gabriel Vilardi (back) ailing as well.
