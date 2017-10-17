Auger was recalled from AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

With Kyle Clifford (upper body) recently hitting the injured reserve list, Auger has been called in to replace him on the active offensive corps. The 23-year-old has yet to play in an NHL game and isn't likely to sniff the top six during this stint with the big club, so don't worry about him for fantasy purposes at the moment.