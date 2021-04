Clague posted an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The Kings worked a cycle early in the third period, and Clague delivered a pass to Andreas Athanasiou for the goal 2:10 into the final frame. The 22-year-old Clague has played in the Kings' last two games due to the absence of Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed). Clague has four assists, 22 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 13 contests.