Clague was sent down to AHL Ontario on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Clague spent last year in the Western Hockey League, splitting time between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors. Still only 20-years-old, the young defenseman needs more seasoning before assuming a full-time NHL roster spot. He will get an opportunity to play every night in AHL Ontario and could find himself back up with the big club if he plays well or if the injury bug bites the Kings' blue line at some point.