Clague is one of a handful of prospects with a chance to be on the Kings' NHL roster in 2018-19, Josh Cooper of the Athletic reports.

Clague is likely to move up to AHL Ontario after splitting last season between Brandon and Moose Jaw in the WHL. Kings president Luc Robitaille has praised Clague's skating ability, which will serve his future fantasy owners well. With a lack of professional experience, the Kings will probably be patient with Clague, but if he shows he's ready for the challenge of the NHL, he probably won't be with Ontario for long. Keep an eye him in your dynasty league.