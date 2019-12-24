Kings' Kale Clague: Dropped down to minors
Clague was demoted to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Clague's two-way contract provides the team the ability to move him between leagues without consequence, so there was no reason to accrue his cap hit during the Christmas break. Depending on the health of Alec Martinez (wrist), Clague could be back with Los Angeles ahead of Friday's matchup with San Jose.
