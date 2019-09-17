Clague (foot) will be in action versus Arizona on Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Clague notched seven goals and 22 helpers in 52 appearances for AHL Ontario last season. It was a solid first campaign following the 21-year-old's junior career. Draft by the Kings with the 51st overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the blueliner likely won't make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but could certainly earn his NHL debut at some point in 2019-20.