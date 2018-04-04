Clague racked up four assists to help lead WHL Moose Jaw to 5-4 Game 7 win over Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The best team in the WHL (109 points) barely survived against a Raiders club that barely finished the season above .500, and Clague's performance in Game 7 was the biggest reason why they are alive to see the second round. The mobile defender ate up a ton of tough minutes for the Warriors in all situations and finished the series with a ridiculous 27 shots on goal in the seven games. Clague did his part, now the rest of his teammates need to pick up the pace in Round 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories