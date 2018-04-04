Clague racked up four assists to help lead WHL Moose Jaw to 5-4 Game 7 win over Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The best team in the WHL (109 points) barely survived against a Raiders club that barely finished the season above .500, and Clague's performance in Game 7 was the biggest reason why they are alive to see the second round. The mobile defender ate up a ton of tough minutes for the Warriors in all situations and finished the series with a ridiculous 27 shots on goal in the seven games. Clague did his part, now the rest of his teammates need to pick up the pace in Round 2.