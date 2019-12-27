Play

Clague was promoted from AHL Ontario on Friday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

Clague played in just one of the Kings' last five games prior to the Christmas break. In that lone appearance, the blueliner registered a minus-2 rating while logging 17:57 of ice time. If Clague does get into a game, it will likely be in favor of Kurtis MacDermid.

