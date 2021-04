Clague recorded two assists and two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Clague helped out on Jaret Anderson-Dolan's first-period tally. In the third, Clague set up Adrian Kempe for the goal that started the Kings' comeback push. The 22-year-old Clague has notched three assists in his last two outings. He's been filling in for Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed). Through 14 appearances overall, Clague has six helpers, 24 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.