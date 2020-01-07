Kings' Kale Clague: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Kings reassigned Clague to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Kurtis MacDermid (suspension) will be eligible to return to the lineup Wednesday against Dallas, so L.A. is no longer in need of Clague's services on the back end. The 21-year-old will head back to the minors for the foreseeable future, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club on a permanent basis following the NHL's Feb. 24 trade deadline.
