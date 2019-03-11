Kings' Kale Clague: Ruled out with foot injury
Clague was diagnosed with a broken foot after blocking a shot Friday for AHL Ontario, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
At just 20 years old, Clague wasn't likely to get a call up this spring, and now that's become a certainty. Like their parent club, the AHL Reign have no hope of the playoffs, so barring an unlikely quick return, Clague's season is over.
