Kings' Kale Clague: Shines in 2017-18
Clague was named 2017-18 WHL Defenseman of the Year on Thursday.
Splitting time between Brandon and Moose Jaw, Clague posted 71 points and a plus-42 rating in 54 contests this past season. The mobile rearguard also added 14 points in 14 playoff games for the Warriors. Originally a second-round pick (51st overall) of the Kings in 2016, Clague has a decent shot of cracking the Los Angeles roster out of training camp this coming fall. His skating ability and vision with the puck on his stick make Clague an ideal prospect for today's NHL game, which is built upon speed.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...