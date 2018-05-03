Clague was named 2017-18 WHL Defenseman of the Year on Thursday.

Splitting time between Brandon and Moose Jaw, Clague posted 71 points and a plus-42 rating in 54 contests this past season. The mobile rearguard also added 14 points in 14 playoff games for the Warriors. Originally a second-round pick (51st overall) of the Kings in 2016, Clague has a decent shot of cracking the Los Angeles roster out of training camp this coming fall. His skating ability and vision with the puck on his stick make Clague an ideal prospect for today's NHL game, which is built upon speed.