Clague produced an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Clague recorded the secondary assist on an Adrian Kempe goal in the first period. The 22-year-old Clague has struggled to get on the scoresheet with only three helpers through nine appearances. He also has a minus-3 rating, 15 shots on goal and nine blocked shots this year, but those numbers won't jump out for fantasy managers.