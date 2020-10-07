Simontaival was drafted 66th overall by the Kings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Simontaival's calling card is his ability to make plays at high speed. He possesses the ability to weave in and out of traffic and has the hands to set up his teammates with regularity. It's an intriguing skill set but there are clear drawbacks. Simontaival is undersized (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) and his defensive play needs work. He was dominant this past season (25 goals, 57 points in 48 games) for Tappara's U20 team in the Finnish Jr. league but was invisible in a brief four-game run with the men's team. Simontaival is your typical talented, draft-and-stash option.