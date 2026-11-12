Connors will be reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

The move to demote Connors is expected to clear the way for Kevin Fiala (leg) to be activated off injured reserve. For his part, the 23-year-old Connors has logged three games with the Kings this year, producing one assist, eight hits and two shots while averaging 11:48 of ice time. While Connors will likely play the bulk of his games in the minors the rest of the way, he should be on the short list of potential call-ups should the need arise.