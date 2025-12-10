Connors scored twice in AHL Ontario's 6-3 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Connors has four points over his last three games, following a stretch of three contests without a point. The 22-year-old forward is settling in as a professional in his AHL rookie year, earning six goals and 15 points, as well as a plus-16 rating, through 22 appearances. Connors will likely be given plenty of time to develop with the Reign before battling for an NHL job.