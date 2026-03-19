Connors scored two goals in AHL Ontario's 3-1 win over Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Connors snapped a 16-game goal drought at the AHL level with a first-period tally and added an empty-netter in the third. The 23-year-old is up to 11 goals, 32 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 54 appearances this season. He also made his NHL debut earlier this month, picking up five shots on net and three hits over two contests.