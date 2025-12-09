Fiala dished out two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Both of Fiala's helpers were in the first period, where he was the lone skater to tally an assist. With the pair of apples, the 29-year-old winger is up to 11 assists, 21 points and 88 shots on goal through 29 games this season. While he's been the primary goal scorer for the Kings throughout the majority of this season, he has four assists in his last five games to bring his total of helpers above his number of goals. He's on track to reach the 60-point mark for his fifth consecutive season and has a chance to post his first 30-goal, 30-assist season since the 2021-22 campaign, when he was with Minnesota. Fiala is a strong option in most fantasy formats and is set to play a big role for the Kings offensively for the rest of the year.