Fiala is adjusting to playing with the Kings, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Fiala has a goal and six points in eight games this season, so he's not off to a terrible start, but he's capable of more. After setting career-highs of 33 goals and 85 points in 82 games with Minnesota in 2021-22, the Kings have put him on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe this season. Kings coach Todd McLellan noted Fiala is adapting to his new linemates. Once he does, Fiala should excel with Los Angeles.