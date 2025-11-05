Fiala scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Fiala doubled the Kings' lead to 2-0 with five minutes left in the third period. The 29-year-old winger has two goals and an assist over his last five outings, but he's still looking for his first multi-point effort. He's maintained a decent pace on offense with six goals, four helpers, 46 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating over 14 contests. Fiala's places in the top six and on the first power-play unit remain secure, so his offense should also be stable.