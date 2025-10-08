Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Fiala cashed in during a 5-on-3 situation with 4:54 left in the third period, breaking up Scott Wedgewood's shutout bid. The 29-year-old Fiala set a career high with 35 goals in the 2024-25 regular season, but his overall output was limited to just 60 points. He remains an effective scorer and high-volume shooter who should continue to see ample time in the top six and on the first power-play unit this year.