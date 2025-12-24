Fiala scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Fiala has three goals and three assists over his last nine games. The 29-year-old winger has moved around the lineup a bit recently as the Kings have been struggling to light the lamp. Fiala is at 13 goals, 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances this season. He'll need to carry the offense through consistent scoring until other players work out of their slumps.