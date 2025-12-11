Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Fiala has two goals and four assists over his last seven outings. His tally Wednesday put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the third period, but the lead didn't hold up. The scoring winger is up to 11 goals, 22 points (nine on the power play), 91 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 30 appearances this season.