Fiala posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Fiala snapped a three-game point drought in this contest. He was shuffled down to the third line in the third period, but it's unclear if that move will last heading into Saturday's game versus the Flyers. The 26-year-old has been frequently productive regardless of role, racking up 36 points (10 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 39 appearances.