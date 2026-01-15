default-cbs-image
Fiala scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Fiala had gone three games without a point entering Wednesday, but he was arguably the Kings' best player in this contest. The 29-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 16 helpers, 129 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 46 appearances. He's been listed on the third line lately, but with the Kings forced to dress seven defensemen, there have been extra minutes for Fiala to take.

