Fiala didn't play after assisting on the Kings' fourth goal at 4:39 of the third period in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Fiala initially left the game in the second period after a knee-on-knee collision with Andrew Cogliano. Fiala was able to return, but it's unclear if head coach Todd McLellan was being cautious with the winger in the final frame. An update on Fiala's status should be available prior to Saturday's home game versus the Predators. The winger has been a key part of the Kings' offense with 68 points through 66 outings, including a goal and four helpers over his last five games.