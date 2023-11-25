Fiala scored two goals in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Friday.

Fiala opened the scoring from just above the goal line on a first-period power play. He then made it 4-0 on a slick move after driving the net early in the second. Fiala credits his improving game to playing on a line with Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault. "We have the same type of vision," he said after the game. "All three guys are really fast going to the net. We cycle the puck, we grind down and also, defensively, we do a good job, so it's been good." Fiala has five points, including four goals, in his last four games, and 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 18 games on the season.