Fiala produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Fiala helped out on a Trevor Moore tally in the first period. While Fiala's goal drought is up to nine contests, he's produced eight assists in that span to retain solid fantasy value. The playmaking winger is up to 27 points (six goals, 21 helpers), 70 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 27 games this season. Fiala should continue to enjoy a second-line role at even strength as well as a spot on the top power-play unit, where he's earned 10 of his points.