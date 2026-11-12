Fiala (lower leg) will make his 2026-27 season debut against the Islanders on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala will play for the first time since suffering a broken leg at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger notched 18 goals and 22 assists in 56 regular-season games, including 17 points with the man advantage. The Kings will likely ease Fiala back into action, but he could eventually push for a top-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.