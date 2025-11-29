Fiala scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Fiala ended a five-game goal drought, during which he produced two assists and 10 shots on net. The 29-year-old winger led the Kings' forwards with 21:50 of ice time, and he's exceeded 20 minutes in eight of his last 13 games. For the season, he's up to 10 goals, 17 points, 73 shots, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 24 appearances. His 19:16 average ice time is easily a career high.