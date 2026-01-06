Fiala scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Fiala has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He got on the scoresheet in all three contests against the Wild this season, earning two goals and a helper versus his former team. Fiala is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 117 shots on net, 20 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 41 appearances. He should continue to challenge for the 30-goal and 60-point marks.