Fiala notched four assists (one on the power play), four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe combined for two goals and six assists as the Kings' most effective forward group in the crazy contest. Over the last four games, Fiala has a goal and seven helpers. The winger has been worth every penny of the seven-year, $55.125 million contact he signed over the summer, racking up seven tallies, 19 assists, 67 shots on net and an even plus-minus in his first 25 outings as a King.