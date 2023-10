Fiala notched three assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Fiala helped out on Drew Doughty's goal in the first period as well as both of Anze Kopitar's tallies. The 27-year-old Fiala didn't get on the scoresheet in Wednesday's season opener versus the Avalanche. He's moved around the lineup already, logging 16:46 of ice time Saturday in a middle-six role. If Quinton Byfield falters at any point, Fiala could be an option to move up to the top line.