Fiala recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Fiala assisted on both of Carl Grundstrom's tallies as well as a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the win. The performance extended Fiala's point streak to four games (one goal, six assists). The winger has done alright despite swapping places with Gabriel Vilardi in the lineup. Fiala is up to two tallies, 10 helpers, 26 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 outings. He probably won't stay on the third line forever, but it doesn't appear it will hurt his offense too much in the short term.