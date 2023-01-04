Fiala picked up two assists (one on the power play), four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Fiala has earned four helpers over his last three games, with two of them coming on the power play. He's gone six games without a goal, though playing on the third line may be limiting the quality of passes he's receiving. The 26-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 39 points (12 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 41 contests. He's a little behind the pace he set when he had 85 points in 82 outings last season, but he's still a fairly consistent scoring threat.