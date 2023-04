Fiala (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up against the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Fiala has missed the last nine games and 16 of the last 19 dating back to March 9. The 26-year-old racked up 23 goals and 72 points in 69 games during the regular season. He tallied eight points in his last six appearances and will slide back into a middle-six role Sunday.