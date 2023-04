Fiala (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala missed one game with the injury. He had six points over six games in an injury-plagued March, so it'll be important to keep an eye on his health down the stretch. The winger is slated to play on the third line but should also see plenty of power-play time.