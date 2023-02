Fiala scored two goals and an assist on five shots, fueling the Kings to a 6-5 shootout win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The first star of the game, Fiala scored the opening goal of the game on the power play. He also extended the Kings' lead to 5-1 off a nice pass from Blake Lizotte. Fiala has been red-hot as of late, scoring multiple points in three of his last four games with eight points in that span. On the season, Fiala has 19 goals and 58 points in 56 games.