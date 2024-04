Fiala scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Fiala's third-period marker briefly gave the Kings a 4-3 lead. It was his first point to go with seven shots on net and five hits over two playoff contests. Fiala had 29 goals, 44 assists, 225 shots on net, 67 hits and 62 PIM over 82 regular-season outings. While he's been on the third line in the postseason, the Kings' offense is deep enough to give him plenty of good opportunities.