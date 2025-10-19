Fiala scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Fiala has scored in three straight games and is up to four goals and an assist through six outings this season. His tally Saturday salvaged a standings point for the Kings after they fell in a 3-0 hole early on. The veteran winger has added 20 shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating while seeing consistent top-six minutes to begin 2025-26. Fiala has scored no less than 23 goals in his first three seasons with the Kings, so he has a pretty high floor on offense.