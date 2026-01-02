Fiala had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

His goal came on the power play. Fiala is on unit two, and that group accounted for two snipes with the man advantage. Thursday marked the first time this season the Kings scored multiple power-play goals in a game. They were the only team in the NHL not to have done so. Fiala and the second unit received high praise from their coach after the game, which could spell more opportunity give the team's recent struggles (four losses in five starts). He has produced well recently, with two goals, two assists and nine shots in his last four games.