Fiala notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Fiala stretched his point streak to six games with the helper. The winger has earned all of his offense this season in that span, posting one goal and nine assists. Three of his helpers have come with the man advantage, and he's added 18 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through seven contests.