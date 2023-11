Fiala logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala had gone two games without a point entering Wednesday, his longest drought of the season. The 27-year-old winger has a goal and 12 assists through 12 contests, with five of those helpers coming on the power play. He's added 29 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating while seeing power-play time on the first unit and filling a middle-six role at even strength.