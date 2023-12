Fiala registered a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fiala helped out on the Kings' first two goals in the game. The winger continues to flex his playmaking -- he has 10 helpers over his last 10 games, but he hasn't scored a goal in that stretch despite taking 27 shots on net. Fiala is up to 29 points (11 on the power play), 74 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 28 contests overall.