Fiala (lower body) registered two assists in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday.

Fiala missed the previous nine contests due to the injury. He was a big part of LA's success during the regular season, providing 23 goals and 72 points in 69 outings. Fiala certainly wasn't eased back into the lineup Sunday, logging 21:33 of ice time, including 2:20 with the man advantage. In addition to his two assists, the 26-year-old recorded seven shots and seven hits in his return.