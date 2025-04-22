Fiala recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Fiala, who also recorded six shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating outside of this two-point effort, was deadly in the power play. He assisted on Andrei Kuzmenko's opener just 2:49 into the first period, and he later gave the Kings a transitory 5-2 lead at the 4:59 mark of the final frame. Fiala is translating the solid play he evidenced in the final stages of the regular season into the playoffs. He racked up 10 points (seven goals, three helpers) over his final eight regular-season appearances. The 28-year-old should continue to find ample opportunities to keep producing due to his role in the lineup.