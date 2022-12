Fiala logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Fiala picked up an assist on Viktor Arvidsson's goal in the first period before scoring a power-play marker in the second. With Tuesday's two-point effort, Fiala is up to 12 points in his last seven games. He's been productive in his first year with LA, recording nine goals and 21 assists through 28 games.