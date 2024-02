Fiala recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Fiala set up Phillip Danault's opening tally in the second period before tying the game 2-2 later in the frame, backhanding a rebound over the glove of Jacob Markstrom. Fiala now has four goals and six points in his last five contests. He's up to 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) through 58 games this season.