Fiala scored the game-winning goal and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Fiala tallied two minutes into the extra session. The winger continues to wield a hot stick -- he has seven goals and six assists over his last nine appearances while playing on the second line and first power-play unit. For the season, he's up to 20 tallies, 56 points, 171 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances. His goal Thursday was his first game-winner of the season.